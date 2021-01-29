3AW
  Flash flooding: Victoria cops massive..

Flash flooding: Victoria cops massive drenching

1 hour ago
Article image for Flash flooding: Victoria cops massive drenching

Melbourne’s copping one of its biggest drenchings in years.

At Mt William, in the Grampians, more than 68mm of rain has fallen today.

There has been 30.8mm of rain at Melbourne Airport and 33.4mm recorded at Laverton since 9am.

In Newport, Melbourne Road has flooded at Mason Street.

Michael says shops near the intersection are “awash” with flood water.

“It’s up over the footpath and running in under their doors,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Image: The intersection of Melbourne Rd and Mason St, Newport

Image: The intersection of Melbourne Rd and Mason St, Newport

Meanwhile, in Bacchus Marsh there is also flooding.

“Residents at Bacchus Marsh have been asking for a pool for decades. Today they’ve got several!” Lee told Neil Mitchell.

“Some of the houses have got water creeping up to their doorsteps.”

Image: Bacchus Marsh flooding

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned there may be isolated rainfall of 60 to 80mm in some areas.

In Eltham, flood waters are spilling over from a multi-storey car park.

The water level at Gardiners Creek in Burwood has risen dramatically.

Image: Gardiners Creek in Burwood

The heavy downpour has called chaos on Melbourne’s roads.

