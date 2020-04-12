3AW
Woman nabbed doing twice the legal speed limit in her dad’s car

2 hours ago
A 26-year-old woman was nabbed doing twice the legal speed limit last night, in her dad’s car.

The Hillside woman was caught driving 129km/h in a 60km/h zoneon Gourlay Road, Taylors Hill at about 6pm.

She had her father’s car impounded for 30 days, and had to call him to be picked up from the police station.

The driver is expected to be charged on summons with speeding offences.

The impound was part of Victoria Police’s Easter long weekend blitz, Operation Nexus.

