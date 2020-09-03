Woman stabbed while jogging in Melbourne’s north-west

A woman has allegely been stabbed while jogging in a quiet residential street in Melbourne’s north-west.

Police have been told the woman was running near Primula Boulevard in Gowanbrae when she was assaulted by an unknown man, just before 10.20am.

The woman has been taken to the hospital with non life-threatening upper body injuries.

Her attacker is on the run.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.