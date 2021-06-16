3AW
Contact Us (AIM App)

 

The below contact details are for general, newsroom and sales enquiries.

If you wish to contact a show or presenter, please head to the Contact a Program section of the app. If you are having difficulty with the app, head to the Help and Support section of the app.

Open Line and Talkback
Open Line: 03 96 900 693
Outside Melbourne Open Line: 13 13 32
Cricket Talkback Line: 1300 30 20 20

General Numbers
Reception: 03 8667 3600 (Mon-Fri)
Fax Programs: 03 8667 3776

Street & Postal Address
Radio 3AW Melbourne Pty. Limited
Media House, Level 7, 655 Collins Street
Docklands VIC 3008
Australia

Radio 3AW Melbourne Pty Limited
GPO Box 369
Melbourne Vic 3001
Australia

For pick-ups and deliveries – between 7am-4pm
Via Commissioners Lane | Loading Bay

Nine Radio Head Office:

Phone: (02) 9134 0000

Address:
Radio 2GB Level G,
Building C, 33-35 Saunders St
Pyrmont NSW 2009
Australia

GPO Box 4290
Sydney NSW 2001
Australia

Complaints:
Fill out the form on our website if you’d like to make a complaint.

 

131332