‘Like a war zone’: Roofs blown off homes as Victoria lashed by three hours of wild weather

A severe cold front has moved across Victoria, bringing lightning, heavy rain, high winds and even hail.

RAIN TOTALS

CBD: 13.8mm (between 1am and 4am)

13.8mm (between 1am and 4am) Coldstream: 22.2mm (2am and 5am)

22.2mm (2am and 5am) Geelong: 9.2mm (1.30am and 3.30am)

9.2mm (1.30am and 3.30am) Warrnambool: 24.2mm (10pm and 5.30am

24.2mm (10pm and 5.30am Mount Buller: 29mm (midnight and 6am)

The SES received more than 200 calls for assistance as wild weather lashed parts of the state overnight.

Mount Duneed and Waurn Ponds (pinpointed above) were among the worst-hit areas with two dozen calls for help from Ironbark Street alone.

“It just looks like a war zone,” Waurn Ponds resident Ken told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“It’s like a movie set around our suburb today. It’s just carnage everywhere!

“I’ve lived here for 20 years, I’ve never seen anything like this.

“It has just come through on one straight line and just wiped out roofs on houses.”

Emergency crews carried out rescues across Melbourne.

Among them was a driver attempting to drive through floodwater at Dudley Street in Docklands about 3.30am.

#BREAKING – We are told that a fire station in the inner west was flooded overnight AND a house in the northern suburbs was struck by lightning which started a fire in the roof. We’re chasing more detail. — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) May 19, 2020

Meanwhile, another motorist had to be rescued after becoming stranded in water under the Monash Freeway underpass in Narre Warren.

It starts a long stretch of rainy days for Melbourne, with rain forecast every day over the next week, including up to another 20mm tonight.