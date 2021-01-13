3AW
$1 million reward offered in Ballarat cold case

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Police have offered a $1 million reward for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the cold-case murder of Ballarat resident Kathleen Severino.

The 70-year-old grandmother was horrifically bashed to death in her own home on New Year’s eve in 1987, in what is believed to be a burglary “gone wrong”.

Homicide detective Andrew Stamper says Police hope this reward will lead to new information.

“The family have always been very strong in wanting answers on this case, and clearly we’re very happy to support them with that,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“It’s just a horrendous crime… Particularly in this case it was Kathleen’s daughter who went around and found her mother in those circumstances on New Year’s day.

“It’s just a situation that nobody should have to deal with in life.”

If anyone has information regarding the case they can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800-333-000.

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

