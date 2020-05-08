‘Nothing changes today’: Victoria won’t ease any COVID-19 restrictions until next week

Premier Daniel Andrews has urged Victorians to keep following existing COVID-19 lockdown rules, after the Prime Minister unveiled a three-step plan to implement a “COVIDsafe economy” for Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the plan for the easing of lockdown restrictions earlier today, but Mr Andrews said there will be no immediate change in Victoria.

“Nothing changes today, nothing changes tomorrow, nothing changes Sunday,” he said.

“The rules remain in place.

“On Monday, and indeed throughout next week, I will have a series of announcements to make about the changes of the rules.”

Mr Andrews said Victoria differs from other states and territories because of its higher community transmission rate, and that warrants a slower release of restrictions.

More than 10 per cent of coronavirus cases in Victoria have spread via community transmission.

“That means we’re not like other states that have literally no community transmission,” Mr Andrews said.

The Premier stressed the implementation of the federal government plan tabled by national cabinet today is up to individual states and territories.

“That’s a kind of menu if you like, and we will choose the elements of that and the respective timing for the roll out of each of those elements that best suit Victoria,” Mr Andrews said of the plan.

Scott Morrison said he hopes the steps will be implemented nationwide by July.

The federal government’s three-step plan:

STAGE ONE

Five visitors allowed in a home

Gatherings of up to 10 outside of home

Continuing to work from home if it works for you and your employer

Restaurants cafes and shopping open

Playgrounds, boot camps, libraries open

30 people at funerals outdoors and 10 at weddings

Local and regional travel

STAGE TWO

Gatherings of 20 in your home, businesses and public places

Continue to work from home

Caravan and camping grounds open

Some interstate travel will be allowed

Gyms, cinemas, galleries, amusement parks and beauty will reopen

STAGE THREE

Gathering sizes increased to 100

Return to workplaces

Nightclubs and food courts will open

All interstate travel allowed

Cross-Tasman, pacific island and international student travel will be considered

