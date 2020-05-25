WATCH: Hazelwood Power Station chimneys demolished

(Image: Nine News)

Victoria’s defunct Hazelwood brown coal-fired power station has today been demolished.

Eight 137 metre tall chimneys, which were built in the 1960s, were blown up one by one just before 12.30pm.

Site owner, Engie, assured Latrobe Valley residents that asbestos in the chimneys did not pose a threat to locals.

“There’s minimal asbestos bonded some of the inner vent pipes, which is actually away from the detonation itself,” Head of Corporate Affairs at Engie, Ryan Augerm, told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s about 50 kilos of bonded asbestos, not the type that we expect to be airborne in any way.”

A large exclusion area was established around the detonation zone.

The power station was shut down in 2017 after more than 50 years of operation.

Press PLAY below to watch the demolition.

WATCH: The Hazelwood Power Station has been demolished in spectacular fashion! The chimneys were blown up one by one within minutes. #9News Read more: https://t.co/nEkmiCqb8D pic.twitter.com/DzMrGdjo9d — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) May 25, 2020

Press PLAY below for more.