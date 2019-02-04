10 most dangerous train crossings revealed: New campaign targets kids

Children acting dangerously around level crossings is in the spotlight today with the launch of an education program that’s set to hit schools across Melbourne.

The program, involving Metro Trains and Victoria Police, comes as figures show more than 200 pedestrian incidents happen at level crossings every year.

Ten stations with a highest number of incidents involving children have been identified:

Berwick

Parkdale

Beaconsfield

Officer

Yarraville

Thornbury

Hoppers Crossing

Mentone

Pascoe Vale

Prahran

Metro Trains says the Community Education Unit is a small but active team that visited 500 schools last year.

“We know how dangerous level crossings can be – particularly for young children as they’re heading to and from school,” Public Transport Minister Melissa Horne said.

“This taskforce is all about educating our school communities, empowering young people to make a positive change in their behaviour, and most importantly saving lives.

“Educating kids about safety will ensure they’re more aware around aware around trains and can be a role model to their mates.”