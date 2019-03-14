1000s of kids to walk out of school for CBD climate change protest

Thousands of Australian school students and their parents are expected to demand emergency action on climate change at a CBD protest today.

More than 10,000 people have registered their interest in a Facebook invite for the ‘Melbourne School Strike 4 Climate‘, which is being held at the Old Treasury Building on Spring Street.

“Australia is in the thick of the climate crisis,” the invite says.

“So, on March 15, school students are walking out of school to tell our politicians to take all of us seriously and start treating climate change for what it is: a crisis and the biggest threat to our generation and generations to come.”

The protest is due to start at midday.

Suzie Brown, from the Australian Parents for Climate Action, says she can’t think of a better reason for students to take a day off school.

“They’re making a bigger contribution and learning more by doing this strike than anything they could possibly do at school,” she told 3AW.

“This is the biggest issue of their lives right now.”

The comments prompted a strong reaction from several 3AW listeners, including Chris — click PLAY to listen