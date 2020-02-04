$10K ‘golden fish’ up for grabs for anglers who support bushfire zones

A golden ticket fishing lottery is hoping to attract visitors to bushfire-affected areas in Victoria.

About 1000 fish in the rivers and lakes of East Gippsland and north-eastern Victoria will be tagged with golden markers.

The first 10 anglers to report their tagged catch to the Victorian Fisheries Authority will pick up $10,000, while tagged fish caught after that will earn $2000 with the prize pool capped at $500,000.

Minister for Fishing and Boating, Jaala Pulford, told Ross and John all the fish will be edible but some will need to be caught and released.

Anglers must be licensed to participate.

With 300 fish tagged, the competition is expected to last about 12 months, depending on its popularity.

