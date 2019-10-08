11-car pile-up in a bad morning on the Monash Freeway

Two separate crashes have caused in-bound delays on the Monash Freeway this morning.

The High Street entry ramp was closed due to a crash involving two trucks and a car.

Later, two left lanes of the Monash Freeway were closed shortly before Stud Road due to a crash involving up to 11 vehicles about 5.40am.

The condition of the drivers is not yet known.

Delays are affecting the Monash and South Gippsland freeways.

Drivers are told to consider using the Princes Highway as an alternative.