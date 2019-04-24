155 Melbourne call centre workers set to lose their jobs

Teleperformance Australia has proposed the closure of its Burwood call centre.

155 positions are expected to be made redundant, 149 of which are full time.

Red Hot Tipster Ron alerted Neil Mitchell to the closure this morning.

The call center is expected to close on May 31, but some employees will likely be made redundant at the end of April, while a small number may not be made redundant until the end of June.

A consultation period is underway, and a final decision on the fate of the call centre will be made later this week.

The Burwood call centre was opened in 2016, at which time Teleperformance was looking to expand their operations in Melbourne.