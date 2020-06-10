Latest COVID-19 figures: Disability support service closed as hotel cluster grows again

A staff member at the Rydges on Swanston hotel is among four new coronavirus cases detected in Victoria overnight.

The worker had been self-isolating after the cluster broke out on May 27.

The case brings the cluster at the hotel, which was used to house returned travellers in quarantine, to 14.

Another three new cases were also detected via routine testing in the past 24 hours.

One those cases was a client at Scope Disability Services in Chelsea.

“The client did attend that centre while they were infectious,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said while announcing today’s figures.

The facility will be closed until at least Friday.

One of today’s new cases has been attributed to community transmission, bringing the total to 179.

Today’s cases bring Victoria’s COVID-19 tally to 1691, of which 1616 have recovered.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES:

June 4 – 8

June 5 – 3

June 6 – 0

June 7 – 4

June 8 – 2

June 9 – 0

June 10 – 4

