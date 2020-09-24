Tributes flow after sudden death of cricket great Dean Jones

Dean Jones has died at the age of 59.

He suffered a massive heart attack at a Mumbai hotel while in India on commentary duties.

The former Australian cricketer was a regular on 3AW and mainstay of the radio station’s cricket coverage.

Jones played 52 Test matches for Australia, but was renowned as one of the country’s finest ever One Day batsmen.

Former Australian cricketer, friend and teammate of Dean Jones, Rodney Hogg, said there has never been a cricketer who was tougher than Jones.

“There hasn’t been anyone tougher play the game,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Deano was a star, an absolute star.

“His depth of knowledge in cricket was very, very incredible.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Cricket commentator Tim Lane said Jones was “transformative in terms of the One Day game”.

“This is a shock that goes around the cricketing world because he was a global figure while he was playing and in the years since as a commentator,” he told Ross and Russel.

“He was idolised as a player because Victoria didn’t produce any great batsmen for a really really long time.”

Press PLAY below for more from Tim Lane.

3AW Breakfast’s sports guru, Jon Anderson said Jones was “the best runner between wickets that I’ve ever seen”.

“He single-handedly lifted the standards of Australian cricket in the late 80s and early 90s … when it desperately needed to be lifted.”

Press PLAY below for Ando’s memories of Dean Jones.