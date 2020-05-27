Winter outlook released as Victoria nears three-decade rain record

Victoria is on track for its wettest autumn in more than three decades.

Melbourne has received 276 millimetres of rain in the past three months, already more than triple last year’s autumn total.

The north of the state has been particularly wet and on current projections for next four days, the state will record its wettest autumn since 1989.

And we can expect a lot of the same for winter.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s winter outlook predicts above-average rainfall for all Victoria, except East Gippsland.

Days are likely to be cooler than average in western parts of the state, and warmer than average in the east.

Overnight temperatures are likely to be warmer than average for the entire state.

The trend for a wet winter is likely to be felt across Australia.