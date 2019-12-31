Second person dies in hospital after Yarraville shooting
A couple are dead following a triple shooting in broad daylight on New Year’s Eve.
Lindita Musai, 25, died at the scene after being shot in Yarraville.
Her husband, Veton Musai, died in hospital a day after the Salisbury Street shooting.
Mrs Musai’s estranged father, the alleged gunman, remains in hospital with allegedly self inflicted gunshot wounds.
A gun was found on public land at the end of Salisbury St following the shooting.
Police are still trying to establish the motive for the attack.
Press PLAY below for more.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au