‘Very dangerous’: Severe thunderstorms, hail and flash flooding hit Melbourne

Severe thunderstorms have pelted central Victoria, with Geelong and Melbourne both heavily hit.

A mammoth 30mm of rain was recorded in just 20 minutes at Avalon, and temperatures plummeted by more than 15 degrees between 1pm and 3pm.

Avalon has recorded almost 47mm of rain in the flash storm, as well as wind gusts up to 110km/h.

Meanwhile, rain has flooded streets in the suburb of St Albans, in Melbourne’s north-west (above image).

The St Albans area has received almost 70mm of rain.

Andrew Crook from the Department of Transport told 3AW’s Tom Elliott there have been many reports of people caught in floodwaters, branches and trees falling down, and collisions.

“Please take care, slow down, be vigilant and stay away from the floodwater,” Mr Crook warned.

“If you can’t see the road surface you don’t know what’s down there and there could be hazards.”

An emergency warning was issued for Melbourne, Bellarine Peninsula, Mornington Peninsula, and Port Phillip Bay for “very dangerous” storms. People in Lara, the northern part of the Bellarine Peninsula and Portarlington were warned to move indoors immediately.

The warning was downgraded at 4.45pm this afternoon.

EMERGENCY WARNING – THUNDERSTORM The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Melbourne, Bellarine Peninsula, Mornington Peninsula and Port Phillip Bay areas. More details at https://t.co/RP7QseJMs3… pic.twitter.com/YMpMzFIEb5 — VicEmergency (@vicemergency) January 15, 2020

Listener Amanda sent footage of the downpour on the Princes Highway between Geelong and Melbourne (below).

Bureau of Meteorology Senior Forecaster Rod Dixon told 3AW’s Tom Elliott we could expect significant storms and flash floods in the city.

“In Melbourne we can probably expect some isolated totals around the 30 to 50mm mark,” he said.

