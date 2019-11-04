3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 Years Ago Today: 05 Nov, 1999 Former PMs Whitlam and Fraser unite.

9 hours ago
Simon Owens -3AW Historian

5 Nov, 1999.  It’s the day before the public vote on The Australian republic referendum.

It’s a two-question referendum to amend the Constitution of Australia.

The first question asks whether Australia should become a republic with a President appointed by Parliament.

The second question asked whether Australia should alter the Constitution to insert a preamble.

Now, on the eve of the referendum, former political opponents and Prime Ministers in their own rights Gough Whitlam and Malcom Fraser join forces to urge the nation to vote for a republic.

Listen here for edited highlights of their speeches.

pic courtesy abc.net.au

Simon Owens -3AW Historian
Politics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332