20 Years Ago Today: 05 Nov, 1999 Former PMs Whitlam and Fraser unite.

5 Nov, 1999. It’s the day before the public vote on The Australian republic referendum.

It’s a two-question referendum to amend the Constitution of Australia.

The first question asks whether Australia should become a republic with a President appointed by Parliament.

The second question asked whether Australia should alter the Constitution to insert a preamble.

Now, on the eve of the referendum, former political opponents and Prime Ministers in their own rights Gough Whitlam and Malcom Fraser join forces to urge the nation to vote for a republic.

Listen here for edited highlights of their speeches.

pic courtesy abc.net.au