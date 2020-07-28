2000 rough sleepers to stay in Melbourne’s hotels until April

More than 2000 homeless Victorians who’ve been put up in hotels to protect them from COVID-19 will get to stay until at least April.

And those who work with Melbourne’s rough-sleeping community say they hope it’s shown a permanent light on the problem of homelessness.

“I think for the first time we’ve realised our overall health depends on everyone’s health and that people who are homeless can’t isolate, can’t protect themselves and keep themselves washed and hygienic if they’re not living in a home,” Conny Lenneberg, Executive Director of Brotherhood of St Laurence, told 3AW Drive.

