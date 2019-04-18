3AW at the 2019 Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal — Donate here

The Good Friday Appeal on 3AW

8:30AM – Neil Mitchell live from the appeal

Neil Mitchell live from the appeal MIDDAY – Denis Walter live from the appeal

Denis Walter live from the appeal 3PM – 3AW Football Appeal special coverage of North Melbourne v Essendon

3AW Football Appeal special coverage of North Melbourne v Essendon 7PM – Nightline special live from the Good Friday Appeal with Phil Brady and Simon Owens

— CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Tens of thousands of children and their families are expected to converge on the Kids Day Out at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre this morning.

The event is a day full of activities and entertainment while raising much-needed funds for The Royal Children’s Hospital as part of the annual Good Friday Appeal.

Entry is free with many of the activities for the small cost of a gold coin donation.

Good Friday Appeal Executive Director Anne Randall says one of the popular features is the Teddy Bear Hospital where children can bring their cuddly bears for a check-up by the student doctors.

Click PLAY to hear her chat with Kate and Quarters