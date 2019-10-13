Advertisement
24 hours of devastation: Victoria’s road toll soars
The state’s road toll is at a three-year high after four deaths within 24 hours.
In the most recent incident, a passer-by found the burnt-out wreck of a car in a ditch near Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road shortly before 10.30pm yesterday.
Hours earlier, a motorcyclist aged in his 50s was killed after losing control and crashing at Laharum, in the state’s west.
Another rider, believed to be a man aged in his 40s, died after he was hit by a car on the South Gippsland Highway at Clyde.
And in the fourth incident, a truck rolled on the Wimmera Highway at Marong, just outside of Bendigo.
A man in the passenger seat was killed.
The state’s road toll now 218, a massive 56 more than at the same time last year.