24 hours of devastation: Victoria’s road toll soars

The state’s road toll is at a three-year high after four deaths within 24 hours.

In the most recent incident, a passer-by found the burnt-out wreck of a car in a ditch near Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road shortly before 10.30pm yesterday.

Hours earlier, a motorcyclist aged in his 50s was killed after losing control and crashing at Laharum, in the state’s west.

Another rider, believed to be a man aged in his 40s, died after he was hit by a car on the South Gippsland Highway at Clyde.

And in the fourth incident, a truck rolled on the Wimmera Highway at Marong, just outside of Bendigo.

A man in the passenger seat was killed.

The state’s road toll now 218, a massive 56 more than at the same time last year.