25 Years Ago Today: Albert Park Protests, Neil Mitchell with John Diedrich

It’s November 8th, 1994 and work has begun in Melbourne for the arrival of the Formula One Grand Prix.

Albert Park is to be the home of the Grand Prix in four months time, but some angry Melburnians are protesting.

Neil Mitchell talks to actor John Diedrich who is leading the charge. – Click below to hear the call.

Today, 25 years later the Albert Park Grand Prix has faced it controversies. But on the whole, has it been a good or bad thing for Melbourne?