Up to 50 cars have had their tyres slashed at Port Melbourne overnight.

Ralph alerted 3AW Mornings on Tuesday.

“It’s been mayhem here,” he said.

“There’s police and tow trucks everywhere.”

Ralph said 4WDs and luxury cars had been targeted.

The slashings took place on Ross Street, Evans Street and Bridge Street.

“And they’re just the ones I know of,” Ralph said.

