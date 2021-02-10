30-year-old man dies in police custody

A 30-year-old man has died in police custody.

The homicide squad is investigating.

Victoria Police said the Keilor Downs man came to police attention after threatening self-harm at a hospital in Fitzroy about 12pm on Friday, February 5.

After being released from hospital the man was taken into custody in relation to a number of outstanding matters.

He was found “unresponsive” in the back of a divvy van after it arrived at the Victoria Police Centre on Spencer Street.

The man was subsequently taken to hospital.

He died on Monday.

Professional Standards is also examining what happened.