3AW Breakfast helps out a CFA volunteer who narrowly avoided being crushed by a tree

4 hours ago
The Rumour File
RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A CFA volunteer who headed out at 2am on Thursday morning to help with damage caused by fierce storms has narrowly avoided being struck by a massive tree.

Simon Hinneberg was helping clear the carnage when he received a panicked call from home.

“My wife rang up sort of in a panic saying ‘You better get home because there’s a bit of destruction going on around your neighbors houses’,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I parked the ute.

“Hopped out, walked up the driveway to watch a few trees of our neighbours coming down.

“Just as I got to the front door a tree came down on the top of the ute. I just made it into the alcove.”

Mr Hinnenberg’s work ute was completely crushed by the tree, leaving him in a predicament.

“I’ve got to try and chase up another work vehicle because I’ve got a backlog of jobs I’ve got to try and get out.

“We’ll work it out.”

Ross and Russel put the call out, and they found him a loan vehicle until he can get another one — thanks to Mercedes Benz Berwick for helping out!

Press PLAY below to hear Simon Hinneberg share the story of his near miss

 

