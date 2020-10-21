3AW Breakfast kicks off campaign to bring Eurovision 2021 to Australia!

A young caller to the 3AW Breakfast Rumour File on Thursday may have just started a movement.

“We’ll Put Our Hands Up” asked whether it was possible for Australia to host the Eurovision song contest next year, rather than see it cancelled due to Europe being overrun with COVID-19.

“It’s a brilliant idea,” Luke Hede, Vice President of Touring at Live Nation, told Ross and Russel.

“What a great concept.

“We should definitely reach out.”

He said the idea could definitely get traction.

Mr Hede said it would likely need government support.

