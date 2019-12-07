3AW Breakfast: Meet Kate Stevenson and Stephen Quartermain

Wake up with ‘Quarters’ and Kate on 3AW Breakfast while Ross and John have a break.

Kate needs no introduction to 3AW Breakfast listeners.

One of the Melbourne’s best-known radio producers, she regularly appears on-air with Ross and John and also co-hosts A Moveable Feast, Melbourne’s top-rating food and travel program, alongside Ross on Saturday mornings at 11am.

Stephen’s face is as familiar as his voice to many Melburnians.

He’s a long-time journalist and presenter on Ten News, as well as AFL commentator whose most famous moment came in the 2005 grand final when he called ‘Leo Barry, you star‘.

Quarters’s loves include Hawthorn footy club and good wine.

Ross and John return January 13.