3AW Breakfast: Meet Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power

8 hours ago
Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power

Wake up with Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power while Ross and Russel have a break!

Stephen ‘Quarters’ Quartermain’s face is as familiar as his voice to many Melburnians.

He’s a long-time journalist and presenter on Ten News, as well as AFL commentator whose most famous moment came in the 2005 grand final when he called ‘Leo Barry, you star‘.

Quarters’s loves include Hawthorn footy club and good wine.

Emily Power is a familiar voice to 3AW listeners, too.

She regularly joins Darren James on air on Saturday morning.

Emily is also editor of Domain Magazine, and has recently adopted a greyhound.

News
