3AW Breakfast’s great Queen Victoria Market debate

A debate raged on 3AW Breakfast this morning…

It was all over whether or not the Queen Victoria Market is in the CBD.

Ross says it’s not.

“I reckon the CBD is the grid,” he said.

But Russel and producer Mark ‘Scorcher’ Davidson strongly disagree.

So, we put it to an instant poll…

INSTANT POLL – Is the Queen Victoria Market in the CBD? No 62% / Yes 38% 62% of our audience need to buy a Melway. — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndRussel) April 29, 2021

