3AW
3AW Breakfast’s great Queen Victoria Market debate

56 mins ago
Ross and Russel
A debate raged on 3AW Breakfast this morning…

It was all over whether or not the Queen Victoria Market is in the CBD.

Ross says it’s not.

“I reckon the CBD is the grid,” he said.

But Russel and producer Mark ‘Scorcher’ Davidson strongly disagree.

So, we put it to an instant poll…

Press PLAY below to hear how the debate unfolded on air

 

 

Ross and Russel
News
