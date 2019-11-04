3AW Breakfast’s Melbourne Cup field in song

This morning 3AW Breakfast panel operator Damian Tardio set himself a challenge to play the entire Melbourne Cup field in song throughout the program…

And he did it!

Here’s Damo’s full Melbourne Cup field in music:

#1 – Cross Counter – The Count – Sesame Street

#2 – Mer de Glace – Heart of Glass by Blondie

#3 – Master of Reality – Edge of Reality by Elvis

#4 – Mirage Dancer – Tiny Dancer by Elton John)

#5 – Southern France – Great Southern Land by Icehouse

#6 – Hunting Horn – Hungry Like the Wolf by Duran Duran

#7 – Latrobe – Long Way to the Top by AC/DC

#8 – Mustajeer – All Things Must Pass by George Harrison

#9 – Rostropovich – Tartini Cello Concert by Mstislav Rostropovich

#10 – Twilight Payment – The Twilight Zone theme song

#11 – Finche – I Can be a Frog by The Flaming Lips

#12 – Young Star – Waiting for a Star to Fall by Boy Meets Girl

#13 – Raymond Tusk – Tusk by Fleetwood Mac

#14 – Downdraft – Down Down by Status Quo

#15 – Magic Wand – A Kind of Magic by Queen

#16 – Neofbosc – 99 Luftbaloons – Nena

#17 – Sound – GWS Giants theme song

#18 – Surprise Baby – Surprise Surprise by Billy Talent

#19 – Constantinople – Istanbul by The Four Lads

#20 – Il Paradiso – Run to Paradise by Choirboys

#21 – Steel Prince – Chipping Steel by Cold Chisel

#22 – The Chosen One – The Chosen One by Bread

#23 – Vow and Declare – Girl in Love by The Outsiders

Image: Cup track – Mark Evans / Stringer/ Music – linearcurves