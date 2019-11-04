3AW
3AW Breakfast’s Melbourne Cup field in song

7 hours ago
Ross and John

This morning 3AW Breakfast panel operator Damian Tardio set himself a challenge to play the entire Melbourne Cup field in song throughout the program…

And he did it!

Here’s Damo’s full Melbourne Cup field in music:

#1Cross Counter – The Count – Sesame Street

#2Mer de Glace – Heart of Glass  by Blondie

#3Master of Reality – Edge of Reality by Elvis

#4Mirage Dancer – Tiny Dancer by Elton John)

#5Southern France – Great Southern Land by Icehouse

#6Hunting Horn – Hungry Like the Wolf by Duran Duran

#7Latrobe – Long Way to the Top by AC/DC

#8Mustajeer – All Things Must Pass by George Harrison

#9Rostropovich – Tartini Cello Concert by Mstislav Rostropovich

#10Twilight Payment – The Twilight Zone theme song

#11Finche – I Can be a Frog by The Flaming Lips

#12 Young Star – Waiting for a Star to Fall by Boy Meets Girl

#13Raymond Tusk – Tusk by Fleetwood Mac

#14 Downdraft – Down Down by Status Quo

#15 Magic Wand – A Kind of Magic by Queen

#16Neofbosc – 99 Luftbaloons – Nena

#17Sound – GWS Giants theme song

#18Surprise Baby – Surprise Surprise by Billy Talent

#19Constantinople – Istanbul by The Four Lads

#20Il Paradiso – Run to Paradise by Choirboys

#21Steel Prince – Chipping Steel by Cold Chisel

#22The Chosen One – The Chosen One by Bread

#23Vow and Declare – Girl in Love by The Outsiders

#24Young Star – Waiting for a Star to Fall by Boy Meets Girl

Image: Cup track – Mark Evans / Stringer/ Music – linearcurves

