3AW Breakfast’s Melbourne Cup field in song
This morning 3AW Breakfast panel operator Damian Tardio set himself a challenge to play the entire Melbourne Cup field in song throughout the program…
And he did it!
Here’s Damo’s full Melbourne Cup field in music:
#1 – Cross Counter – The Count – Sesame Street
#2 – Mer de Glace – Heart of Glass by Blondie
#3 – Master of Reality – Edge of Reality by Elvis
#4 – Mirage Dancer – Tiny Dancer by Elton John)
#5 – Southern France – Great Southern Land by Icehouse
#6 – Hunting Horn – Hungry Like the Wolf by Duran Duran
#7 – Latrobe – Long Way to the Top by AC/DC
#8 – Mustajeer – All Things Must Pass by George Harrison
#9 – Rostropovich – Tartini Cello Concert by Mstislav Rostropovich
#10 – Twilight Payment – The Twilight Zone theme song
#11 – Finche – I Can be a Frog by The Flaming Lips
#12 – Young Star – Waiting for a Star to Fall by Boy Meets Girl
#13 – Raymond Tusk – Tusk by Fleetwood Mac
#14 – Downdraft – Down Down by Status Quo
#15 – Magic Wand – A Kind of Magic by Queen
#16 – Neofbosc – 99 Luftbaloons – Nena
#17 – Sound – GWS Giants theme song
#18 – Surprise Baby – Surprise Surprise by Billy Talent
#19 – Constantinople – Istanbul by The Four Lads
#20 – Il Paradiso – Run to Paradise by Choirboys
#21 – Steel Prince – Chipping Steel by Cold Chisel
#22 – The Chosen One – The Chosen One by Bread
#23 – Vow and Declare – Girl in Love by The Outsiders
Image: Cup track – Mark Evans / Stringer/ Music – linearcurves