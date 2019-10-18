3AW comes to the rescue of an orphan joey in Western Australia

3AW has come to the rescue of a rock wallaby joey in Western Australia!

As you’re probably aware by now, Denis Walter, Kate Stevenson and a few members of the team have been checking out the beautiful Kimberley region this week.

On Thursday night, they spotted a dead rock wallaby that had been sadly struck by a car.

Clancy, a member of 3AW’s digital team (and pictured below!), then saw a tiny, tiny joey.

Naturally, she rescued it and the team took it to Kangaroo Haven, a nearby animal shelter.

It’s now being kept warm and safe.

And the crew at Kangaroo Haven have given it a name. Clancy!