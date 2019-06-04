3AW Drive tipped-off to ‘massive’ changes at major Australian retailer

A “very large Australian retailer” is set for a major shake-up, 3AW Drive has been told.

The news is expected to become public on Wednesday morning.

A whistleblower told Tom Elliott store managers gathered at an “unprecedented” meeting on Tuesday that went from 9am until 5pm.

It was held in an inner north-western suburb.

Those in attendance were made to sign confidentiality agreements, preventing them from discussing what happened at the meeting.

3AW Drive understands staff will be told about the meeting at 10am on Wednesday.

“There are rumblings of massive restructures and possible redundancies across the company,” Tom Elliott said.

Stay tuned…

