3AW Football dominates Melbourne radio ratings

3AW is Football, and that’s been made very clear in the 2019 radio ratings.

According to the latest GfK Survey, 3AW Football is radio’s no.1 football coverage on Fridays, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sundays for all people aged 10+.

3AW Football now boasts a cumulative weekly audience of 346,000 listeners via 3AW Melbourne and 420,000 nationally via Macquarie Sports Radio Sydney 954AM and Brisbane 882AM.

3AW Football features a unique mix of AFL greats, top-class commentators and industry newsbreakers, including Tim Lane, Caroline Wilson, Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Cameron Ling, Jimmy Bartel, Michael Warner, Tony Shaw, Matthew Richardson, Tony Leonard, Shane McInnes, Tom Morris, Jacqui Reed and Matt Granland.

Every game of the upcoming AFL Finals Series is LIVE on 3AW Football, beginning next weekend.