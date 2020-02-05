3AW listener aboard quarantined Diamond Princess tells of confinement and ‘men in blue suits’

A 3AW listener has told Ross and John of being quarantined aboard a cruiseliner off the Japanese coast after fellow passengers were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Diamond Princess remains off the coast of Yokohama with about 3500 passengers and crew set to be stuck there for 14 days.

Bendigo woman Laura Tangey spoke to 3AW Breakfast from the ship, where she’s confined to the small room she’s sharing with her mum and brother.

“We’re not allowed to walk in the corridors or common areas,” she said.

“It’s a bit of a cramped situation for our family, but it’s not too bad. We’re just trying to make the best of a bad situation.

“I got tested by the men in the blue suits.

“We haven’t received results but they said they’d tell us if we tested positive (to coronavirus) … and I feel fine.”

(Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)