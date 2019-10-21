3AW listener chips in after charity is conned at Bunnings sausage sizzle

A generous 3AW listener has come to the aid of a charity that was conned out of almost $100 dollars at a Bunnings sausage sizzle in Port Melbourne.

Kim Hindmarsh told Neil Mitchell her Solar Smile Dental charity, which provides dental care to children in East Timor, unknowingly accepted a fake $100 note at the weekend, handing over a sausage and the change.

Enter Gail!

“I’m happy to pay that $100 the charity has lost,” she generously offered on 3AW Mornings.

“That’s an awful thing for somebody to do and I couldn’t stand the thought of children missing out.”

