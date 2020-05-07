3AW listeners share messages for their mums this Mother’s Day

Due to social distancing, Mother’s Day this year will be marked very differently.

Instead of shared family meals and hugs, we’ve had to find other ways to show mum how much she matters.

This week, 3AW has been inviting listeners to submit messages for their mothers, and we’ve read out some of them on air to share the love.

Here are some of the submissions we’ve received:

Michelle Forsyth’s message for mum Helen — White line fever got you banned by your own children for attending any of your grandchildren’s sport. You know who you are Helen Darla from East Ringwood and we wouldn’t change a thing.

Belinda Stoltman’s message for mum Cheryl — Mum, although I often don’t say it much, I wanted you to know I love you, appreciate everything you do for me and know Heidi sends her love from heaven always watching over you.

John Morris’s message for mum Sue — Thanks Mum for your love support and your kidney that keeps me alive for my family love you.

Mandy Graham’s message for mum Bev — Mum you are the inspiring woman in my life. You have taught me to always be loyal, loving, trusting and hard working in life. Happy Mother’s day! I love you so much. Love your daughter Mandy. xoxo

Will Roffey’s message for mum Liz — I love you Mum and you are the best person in the world. You always make me smile and make me happy. I love you!

Amanda Bartlett’s message for mum Diane — I love how we don’t even have to say it, Mum, but I know I’m the favourite because you always leave me the last peppermint cream chocolate in the box of roses!

Lina Colombo’s message for mum Teresa — Mum, you are the most loving and kind person I know. Grandma of 14, widowed young bringing up six kids. All went to University. Am so grateful when I went through a traumatic time losing my husband, mum was there supporting me, my daughters and kept us company. Love you

Rowena McCarthy’s message for mum Joy — One in a million my mum, For everything we have overcome, Seeing you is so overdue, Because of how much I love you

Dianne Ward’s message for mum Joy — Darling Mum, what a grand effort you are making of managing completely on your own whilst in lockdown…….97 in a few weeks and very much loved by your 3 daughters and families. Can’t wait to hug you again.

Michael Ouzas’s message for mum Tania — Hi Mum, sending you Mothers Day love and lots lots more, missing you heaps, the small things that matter most. Hope to come visit soon and have a glass of red and share a story or two.

Emma Robertson’s message for mum Dorothy — Nanny Dotty, we love you and miss you so much, too long since our visits to the nursing home. This time your tears will be happy ones because today you can hear us on 3aw! Happy Mother’s Day & huge hugs from afar. We love you more than words Elise, Emma & Hamish

Melissa Collis’s message for mum Jo — Mum, you mean the world to me. Spending time with the boys after school, trying to set them on the right path, working in the garden, helping in the kitchen and always being there for me emotionally. You are my rock, my everything.

I love you so much xxxooo