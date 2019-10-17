3AW Mornings uncovers several project blowouts, costing YOU millions of dollars

3AW Mornings has uncovered several government project blowouts, costing the Victorian taxpayer millions.

The mobile speed camera project, which would procure and deploy new mobile speed camera systems was meant to be delivered by the end of 2015 at a cost of $4.4 million.

It’s now meant to be finished at the end of this month, four years later, at a cost of $17.1 million.

That’s a 290 per cent increase.

Changes to the Fines Victoria system, which Neil Mitchell has followed closely, is now running at $16 million over budget and was meant to be solved by March this year (which was already a revised date).

“I keep saying Fines Victoria is a scandal and the figures keep proving it,” Neil Mitchell said.

Changes to the Births, Deaths and Marriages system were supposed to cost 15.4 million, which blew out to $22.1 million.

It was also finished nine months late.

And a project to deliver a transport order system for moving prisoners around has also blown out.

It was meant to cost $3.94 million.

The current cost is $7.72 million, with the project 2.5 years behind schedule.

“If you ran a business like this, you’d either be sacked or your business would go out of business,” Neil Mitchell said.

“It is a mess.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings