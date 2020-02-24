3AW
Neil Mitchell on the work radio: The greatest gift of all for this 3AW die-hard

8 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Kel loves 3AW and, in particular, Neil Mitchell.

And so when she turned 40 today, her colleagues gave her the greatest gift of all — a desk adorned with Neil Mitchell images, and a promise to leave the communal radio on 693AM all day!

Click PLAY to hear Kel have a chat with Neil Mitchell

