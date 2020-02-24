Neil Mitchell on the work radio: The greatest gift of all for this 3AW die-hard
Kel loves 3AW and, in particular, Neil Mitchell.
And so when she turned 40 today, her colleagues gave her the greatest gift of all — a desk adorned with Neil Mitchell images, and a promise to leave the communal radio on 693AM all day!
Got to work this morning on my 40th and this is the celebration I received and am allowed to listen through the communal radio this morning. 👏👏👏@3AWNeilMitchell @heidimur @3AW693 #neilmitchell #3aw #40th pic.twitter.com/65ytBIiTEm
— Mickandkel (@mickandkel) February 23, 2020
