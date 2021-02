RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A 3AW personality has performed an impressive golfing feat.

The Rumour File heard Tony Shaw got a hole-in-one on Thursday.

And it’s true.

“158 metres, straight in the hole!,” he proudly told Ross and Russel.

“Just greened it, mate.”

It’s not the first time it’s happened either.

“It’s one of four,” Shawry said.

Press PLAY below for more.