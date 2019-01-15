3AW producer falls victim to elaborate stolen number plate scheme

A 3AW producer has fallen victim to what appears to be an elaborate stolen number plate scheme.

Simon was at the Australian Open on Monday when he received a call from the Reservoir police station asking what his car was doing at a Reservoir petrol station.

“My initial response was “oh my gosh” my car’s been stolen,” he told 3AW Mornings.

It hadn’t been.

He called home – on the other side of the city – where his wife discovered the car was still out the front.

However, it had new number plates.

Simon then rang police, where it was established the car with his plates was the same make, colour and model as his own.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings