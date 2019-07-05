3AW speaks with anti-Trump protester about July 4 chaos

An Independence Day protest outside the White House has turned violent.

Demonstrators started burning flags and clashes erupted, forcing Secret Service officers to intervene.

One of the organisers, Medea Benjamin, has defended protesting on one of America’s most important days.

She told 3AW July 4 was supposed to be a celebration for the American people.

“Instead, Donald Trump decided this celebration was going to be about him,” she said.

