3AW sports reporter Jordan Tunbridge shares a recipe with Tom Elliott!

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Recipe

3AW sports reporter Jordan Tunbridge has shared his favourite recipe for caramelised chicken and coconut rice with a cherry tomato salsa on 3AW Drive.

Tunbridge joined Tom Elliott on Wednesday.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED

  • Olive oil – 2 tbs
  • Coconut Milk – 165ml
  • Water – 3/4 Cup
  • Salt – 1/4 tsp
  • Basmati rice – 250g
  • Ginger – 1 knob
  • Chicken thigh fillet – 350g
  • Honey – 1 1/2 tbs
  • Soy sauce – 1 1/2 tbs
  • Mint – 1 x bunch
  • Cherry tomatoes – 1 x punnet
  • Lemon – 1/2
  • Baby spinach – 30g
  • Roasted peanuts – handful

Click PLAY below to hear Jordan explain how it’s done!

