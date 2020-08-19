3AW sports reporter Jordan Tunbridge shares a recipe with Tom Elliott!

3AW sports reporter Jordan Tunbridge has shared his favourite recipe for caramelised chicken and coconut rice with a cherry tomato salsa on 3AW Drive.

Tunbridge joined Tom Elliott on Wednesday.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Olive oil – 2 tbs

Coconut Milk – 165ml

Water – 3/4 Cup

Salt – 1/4 tsp

Basmati rice – 250g

Ginger – 1 knob

Chicken thigh fillet – 350g

Honey – 1 1/2 tbs

Soy sauce – 1 1/2 tbs

Mint – 1 x bunch

Cherry tomatoes – 1 x punnet

Lemon – 1/2

Baby spinach – 30g

Roasted peanuts – handful

Click PLAY below to hear Jordan explain how it’s done!