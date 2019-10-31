3AW
3AW’s world-famous moustache shaved off on Ross and John program

5 hours ago
Ross and John

3AW’s most famous moustache disappeared live on air this morning.

Jordan Tunbridge’s mo shot to fame via BBC coverage at Wimbledon earlier this year.

the 3AW sports reporter has kept the moustache nicely groomed ever since, but this morning he got it clipped on-air so he can start afresh for Movember.

Click PLAY to watch the mo go (and a flashback to that Wimbledon mo-ment)

Click here to donate to Jordan’s drive, via Movember

