40 Australians test positive to COVID-19 on repatriation flight from India
About 40 Australians due to leave India on the first repatriation flight in two weeks have tested positive to COVID-19.
Close contacts of people who tested positive will also be unable to fly, which means a total of 70 people can no longer fly home.
There were 150 Australians booked on the flight from New Delhi.
Meanwhile, a plane carrying medical supplies has left Darwin bound for the subcontinent.
Another 4,000 people have died from COVID-19 in India over the past 24 hours.