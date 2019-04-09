40 people charged with more than 120 offences following vegan protest in CBD

Police have charged 40 people with a total of 122 offences following yesterday’s vegan protests in the CBD.

One person, who was charged with obstructing an emergency worker, faces a possible five-year jail term.

They were also charged with obstructing a road, obstructing the path of a driver as a pedestrian and possessing a drug of dependence.

Another was arrested at the Melbourne Aquarium and charged with assaulting police, as well as obstructing an emergency worker, obstructing a road and obstructing the path of a driver as a pedestrian

All adults were bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on June 5.

Three teens, aged 17, 17 and 15, were bailed to appear a children’s court on June 6.

The indictable offence, obstructing an emergency worker on duty, carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.