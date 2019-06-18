$500,000 reward: Police seek information on horrifying 2018 sexual assault in a city laneway

Detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad have today announced a $500,000 reward for information relating to Queen’s Birthday long weekend sexual assault in a Melbourne CBD laneway last year.

The assault, which detectives described as “horrendous,” occurred just after 1.45am on Saturday, 9 June 2018.

An 18-year-old woman was walking along Flinders Street towards Swanston Street when her attacker struck.

The man left a bar between Elizabeth Street and Degraves Street and followed her, then placed his arms on the woman’s shoulders and spoke to her.

The man then pulled the woman into him and kissed her.

She pushed him away.

The man then dragged her into an alleyway behind high metal gates, locked the gates, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman screamed and fled the scene.

Police believe several people saw the victim running along Swanston Street to Flinders Lane.

“We know that there were plenty of people around at that time so I’d urge anyone who remembers seeing anything on that night to come forward,” Detective Inspector Steve Wilson said in a statement.

“It really doesn’t matter how small or insignificant you think that detail might be, it could be just what police need to progress this investigation.”

Three men saw the woman, who was visibly distressed, and assisted her.

The victim described her attacker as in his early 20s, around 178 cm tall with a slim build, dark brown skin, and short hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark coloured jacked and long pants.

Last year detectives released footage and images of a man they believe may have possibly spoken with the victim around the time of the incident.

That man (pictured below) is yet to be located, and police would like to speak to anyone who can identify him.

He is described as being African in appearance and was wearing a black puffy jacket with red lining, light blue jeans and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppers.com.au