5G conspiracy theorists linked to phone tower fire in Melbourne’s south-east

The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association says it believes a phone tower in Melbourne’s south-east was likely attacked by 5G conspiracy theorists.

Counterterrorism police are investigating after the Cranbourne West tower went up in flames last week.

Victoria Police chief Graham Ashton said it was suspicious.

AMTA CEO, Chris Althaus, told Neil Mitchell it looked to have been a deliberate attack.

“Our feedback is that it was a deliberate act,” he said.

“The police are working really hard on this.”

Mr Althaus said he’d been speaking with other communications officials, warning them to remain vigilant.

It comes after other phone towers across the world were attacked by 5G conspiracy theorists.

Mr Althaus told 3AW it was “tragic” that some people genuinely believed it had links to the coronavirus.

“It is a biological and physical impossibility for 5G to play a role in the transmission of the COVID virus,” he said.

“It’s a dead-set conspiracy theory and it’s absolutely untrue.”

