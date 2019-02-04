60 Minutes of winking: Bernard Tomic’s behaviour has us all confused

Bernard Tomic and his father sat down with 60 Minutes reporter Alison Langdon to answer, among many issues, the allegations he threatened Lleyton Hewitt’s family.

But it was his repetitive winking that left audiences confused.

“Does he have a twitch or a tick? Or just a very unsexy wink that he overuses?” Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said.

“Every time he said something to Alison Langdon, presumably things he thought were very witty, he would give her this wink.

“I’ve looked in past interviews and I can’t see any twitch.

“It was amusing, nothing is really achieved, you don’t learn anything.”

