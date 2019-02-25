7 News meteorologist Jane Bunn subtly championing climate change message

It’s been revealed 7 News meteorologist Jane Bunn has been subtly inserting climate change information into her nightly weather reports.

As reported in The Age, both Jane and the ABC’s Paul Higgins have been working with Climate Communicators, a program being run by Monash University’s Climate Change Communication Research Hub, who supply the presenters with graphics and information.

The Age reports Jane has focused mostly on trends such as the increasing numbers of hot days and warm nights.

She told the newspaper she is only interested in “the facts, quietly put through in a straightforward way that people can understand.”

“Is it a weather report or a climate change editorial?” Neil Mitchell asked.

“She’s entitled to do it and present it the way she likes.

“What do you think?”

Click PLAY below to hear the details